Winn Parish man accused of human trafficking

WINN PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Winn Parish Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Dodson man accused of exploiting people with infirmities.

According to a news release, deputies arrested Danny Wilson Browning II, 40, following a welfare check in the 2000 block of Hwy 505 on Aug. 8, 2021.

WPSO says Browning is suspected of being involved in the abuse of people with infirmities. They say there were numerous victims. The victims were removed from a residence and placed in a safe place, WPSO says.

Browning, was booked on the following charges:

Exploitation of persons with infirmities (5 cts.)

Human trafficking (6 cts.)

Fees/licenses required

WPSO says the total bond is $220,000.

