Winn Parish man accused of human trafficking

Danny Wilson Browning II
Danny Wilson Browning II(Source: Winn Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Matthew Segura
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINN PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Winn Parish Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Dodson man accused of exploiting people with infirmities.

According to a news release, deputies arrested Danny Wilson Browning II, 40, following a welfare check in the 2000 block of Hwy 505 on Aug. 8, 2021.

WPSO says Browning is suspected of being involved in the abuse of people with infirmities. They say there were numerous victims. The victims were removed from a residence and placed in a safe place, WPSO says.

Browning, was booked on the following charges:

  • Exploitation of persons with infirmities (5 cts.)
  • Human trafficking (6 cts.)
  • Fees/licenses required

WPSO says the total bond is $220,000.

