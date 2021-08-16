Advertisement

ULM to add COVID-19 vaccine to the required list upon FDA Approval

ULM to require COVID-19 vaccination upon FDA approval that is expected later this month.
By Charles Burkett
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The University of Louisiana Monroe will be requiring students to be vaccinated once the COVID-19 vaccine is approved by the FDA.

Students have had the opportunity for a $100 gift card with the Shot for $100 program that was started on Aug. 13 in conjunction with the state of Louisiana for all students.

University officials feel it is necessary once approved to keep the faculty, staff, and students safe.

The students we spoke to agree that it is something good that the university is doing.

Graduate student Asja Jordan verified, ”There is going to be an upcoming vaccination requirement as a part of the immunization record, however, I applaud ULM for waiting for the FDA approval before that is set in place.”

ULM Senior Jasmine White thinks it should be a requirement and said, “Once the FDA does approve it I do think that it is a really good idea to add it to the immunization shots that are needed to be on this campus.”

There are 75,000 gift cards being given through the Shot for $100 program. The Pfizer Vaccine is expected to be FDA Approved by the end of the month.

