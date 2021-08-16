Advertisement

Shooting outside San Antonio sports bar kills 3, wounds 2

The shooting happened at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday in a parking lot at the Boom Boom Sports Bar in...
The shooting happened at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday in a parking lot at the Boom Boom Sports Bar in San Antonio.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Police say a man fatally shot three people and wounded two others outside of a San Antonio sports bar following an argument.

The shooting happened at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday in a parking lot at the Boom Boom Sports Bar in San Antonio.

The city’s police chief, William McManus, says the man went to his car and got a long gun, then started shooting.

McManus says all of the victims were in their 20s and 30s.

No arrests have been announced.

