NELA COVID hospitalizations near record high over the weekend

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - COVID hospitalizations in Northeast Louisiana’s Region 8 have sharply risen nearly non-stop for a month. At one point over the weekend, 200 people with the virus were hospitalized in Northeast Louisiana. That number dipped slightly to 199 as of Aug. 15.

State health department data indicates that 31 of those people are on ventilators. That’s roughly 15% of COVID patients hospitalized in Region 8. State data indicates 102 ICU beds in Region 8 are in use. 20 remain available.

This increase in COVID hospitalizations has brought Northeast Louisiana near its record high of 217, which happened in January 2021. The number topped 200 for a four-day period that month.

Most of NELA’s hospitalizations are in Ouachita Parish’s three major hospitals. According to numbers released Monday morning, 154 COVID patients are in Glenwood Regional Medical Center, St. Francis Medical Center, and Ochsner LSU in Monroe. Among those 154 patients, 141 are not fully vaccinated. That’s 91.5% who are not fully vaccinated.

Case numbers continue to rise among most age groups in Northeast Louisiana, with the 18-29 age group leading the pack since early July. From July 15 to Aug. 11, there were nearly two thousand new cases among this age group in Northeast Louisiana. Those in their thirties make up the second-largest number of new cases in Northeast Louisiana, accounting for nearly fifteen hundred new cases over that four-week period.

More children in Northeast Louisiana are being diagnosed with COVID than ever before. For three weeks in a row, the area posted a record number of infections among the 5-17 age group. Among small children and babies, that record has been broken four weeks in a row. In fact, the last week of positives among infants to 4-year-olds was triple that of the record set during the previous wave of COVID in January. (Currently, it’s 161 vs. 53.)

In all, 1,743 children in NELA have been diagnosed with COVID over the latest reported four-week timeframe. A new week of numbers is expected to be released on Thursday, Aug. 19. You can view more data on the state’s coronavirus dashboard.

COVID-19 Hospitalizations by Age Group 7/15 - 8-11 0 - 4 439 5 - 17 1,304 18 - 29 1,952 30 - 39 1,493 40 - 49 1,150 50 - 59 953 60 - 69 675 70+ 489

