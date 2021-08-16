Advertisement

LSU ranks No. 16 in AP Top 25 preseason poll

Aug. 16, 2021
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers are looking to rebound in 2021 after a 5-5 record in 2020 and the preseason AP Top 25 poll has them ranked No. 16.

Alabama is ranked No. 1. The Tide is followed by Oklahoma, Clemson, Ohio State, and Georgia to round out the top five.

Louisiana-Lafayette landed at No. 23.

The SEC has five teams in the AP Top 25.

