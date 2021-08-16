Louisiana man accused of driving to Oak Grove for child sex

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A man from south Louisiana is accused of driving to Oak Grove in order to have sex with a child.

According to the Oak Grove Police Department, James G. Regan was arrested on Aug. 10, 2021, after a watchdog group told authorities they had evidence he was trying to have sex with a 13-year-old.

Authorities then engaged in an undercover operation in which they say Regan believed he was contacting a child. They say communication between Regan and the undercover agent was sexually explicit. They say Regan drove about 230 miles to Oak Grove in an attempt to pick up who he thought was a child and take her back to Egan in Acadia Parish. He was arrested in the parking lot of a Walmart in Oak Grove.

Police say the subsequent investigation led to the discovery of child porn and a video showing the sexual abuse of an animal.

Charges listed are:

Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile (Outstanding Warrant)

Computer-Aided Solicitation of a Minor (Outstanding Warrant)

Attempted Felony Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile

Possession of Child Pornography (39 cts.)

Sexual Abuse of an Animal

Possession of a Schedule II CDS - Methamphetamine

Possession of a Firearm in the Presence of CDS

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Police described the arrest and charges in a news released published online. The watchdog group involved with the case encourages anyone who believes they may have been a victim of Regan to come forward if they need help.

OAK GROVE, LA… Oak Grove Police Department and West Carroll Sheriff’s Office arrested James G. Regan of Egan, LA on August 10, 2021 shortly after midnight. Regan was the subject of an undercover investigation into the solicitation of a juvenile for sex.

Investigators were contacted by a professional watch group, CCUSA, which provides services to child victims. In late July, CCUSA, had evidence that Regan was soliciting sex with a 13 year old female. Investigators have worked with the watch group before, having successful outcomes. An investigation was opened into Regan by an undercover investigator.

Contact with Regan was established by an undercover investigator and Regan’s conversation to that UC was quickly shifted to extremely explicit language and media. Regan graphically described acts he wanted to perform on the “child” as well as sent sexually explicit videos. Regan also sent sexually explicit photographs of himself to the “child”. Investigators were able to secure an arrest warrant for Regan based on those conversations.

On August 9, 2021, Regan advised the “child” that he was coming to get her to take her back to Egan, LA. Regan had provided the “child” with a description of his vehicle that he was in as well as photographs of the clothing he was wearing. Regan maintained contact throughout his trip providing who he thought was a 13-year-old child his location. Regan traveled approximately 230 miles before arriving in Oak Grove.

On August 10, 2021, Regan sent the “child” a message stating that he was at Walmart in Oak Grove. Based on Regan’s criminal history and outstanding warrants, OGPD AND WCSO conducted a felony stop on Regan in Walmart parking lot. Regan was in the vehicle he described as well as wearing the same clothing. Regan was taken into custody without incident. Regan was transported to West Carroll Parish Jail where he was initially booked on the outstanding arrest warrant for Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile and Computer-Aided Solicitation of a Minor.

Search warrants for Regan’s vehicle and cellphone were requested and granted by the 5th Judicial District Court. Those search warrants were executed later that evening. A search of Regan’s vehicle would yield sexual related paraphernalia which shows his intent with this child. Food that Regan had told the “child” he was getting was also located inside the vehicle. Investigators would also locate a .45 caliber handgun as well as suspected methamphetamine. Regan is a convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing a firearm. Other items corroborating evidence were located within the vehicle.

Based on Regan’s traveling to Oak Grove, LA specifically for sex with what he believed to be a 13-year-old female and based on the search of the vehicle, Regan would additionally be charged with Attempted Felony Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile, Possession of a Schedule II CDS - Methamphetamine, Possession of a Firearm in the Presence of CDS, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Investigators executed a search warrant on Regan’s cellphone which contained corroborating evidence as well. Regan’s cellphone also contained numerous photographs and videos of child pornography. Investigators also located a video that contained sexual abuse of an animal. Based on that search warrant, Regan was additionally charged with 39 counts of Possession of Child Pornography and 1 count of Sexual Abuse of an Animal.

Regan remains incarcerated at West Carroll Parish Jail on “NO BOND”. A warrant from Crowley Police Department was also executed on Regan for an unrelated investigation.

OGPD investigators worked very closely with the Attorney General and Homeland Security investigators from the Internet Crimes Against Children ICAC Task Force.

Chief Russell stated he would like to commend Investigator Austin Holland and the assistance of West Carroll Sheriff Deputy Kelli Goodwin in the man hours put in to work this very difficult investigation. These type cases are very egregious and horrific to attempt to investigate. Our officers did a great job working together and with the other agencies to bring this to an arrest of a child predator. This case will now be forwarded to the Fifth District Attorney office for Prosecution.

