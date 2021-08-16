Lawmakers question witnesses on Louisiana’s COVID-19 protocols

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Lawmakers questioned officials from across Louisiana on Monday at a House Health and Welfare Committee hearing at the State Capitol. The hearing was centered around Lousiana’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

One topic of conversation was hammering down how the Lousiana Department of Health collects its COVID-19 data. Dr. Joe Kanter, the State Health Officer says they get real-time data from every testing facility in the state.

“The overwhelming majority of these reports are coming to us electronically,” Kanter said. “Either directly from the hospital, from a clinic, or from another testing provider, or from the lab itself, if it gets sent off to some lab. Both positive, negative, and I should say indeterminant results. Whatever their result of that test is, those get sent to the department of health.”

Kanter added that LDH does have mechanisms in place to ensure the numbers are as accurate as possible in the form of a “de-duplication process.”

“That de-duplication process does two main things,” said Kanter. Number one it makes sure that peoples name matches and someone not being counted more than once because their name was misspelled or some piece of information was typed in error. And number two, and importantly it takes away and repeats positives.”

As far as the state’s policy that students older than the age of 5 wear a mask indoors, Kanter says without the mandate, schools wouldn’t be able to return in person.

“I think a school district that did not proceed with their students and teachers masked would have massive, massive outbreaks,” said Kanter.

On the topic of a potential vaccine mandate, Matthew Block, Governor Edwards’ Executive Council, said the state is not considering one at the moment.

“If you are asking if this is something the governor is considering at this point in time, the answer is no,” said Block.

Lawmakers also questioned officials from LSU, Southern University, and the University of Louisiana system about their ability to mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for students.

Dr. Jim Henderson, the President of the UL System, said Louisiana Law doesn’t give them the power to mandate any vaccine. They can add it to a vaccine schedule, but any student can opt out.

“They can provide a doctor’s excuse that a vaccine or immunization is medically contraindicated, or they can provide a written dissent,” said President Henderson.

LSU President William Tate agreed with Henderson but added that at LSU, anyone who opts out might be required to test for COVID-19 regularly.

