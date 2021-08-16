City of Monroe to host mass vaccine event, offers free ride

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The city of Monroe is hosting a free vaccination event at the Monroe Civic Center on August 17, 2021.

(Monroe, LA) The City of Monroe is proud to host a free vaccine event Tuesday, August 17, 2021; more details are listed below:

Monroe Civic Center-Convention Center

Bayou Room

401 Lea Joyner Memorial Expwy, Monroe, LA 71201

9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

The Pfizer Vaccine will be offered. Participants will automatically be scheduled for their second dose appointment at the same location three weeks following his/her first dose.

Persons (12+) are eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine based on the Louisiana Department of Health guidelines. For details, please visit ldh.la.gov. Vaccination sites are open to those without insurance regardless of their patient status at Ochsner LSU Health.

The City of Monroe Transit System is also offering free rides to tomorrow’s event. All a rider needs to do is tell the driver upon boarding the bus that he or she is headed to the mass vaccination event at the Monroe Civic Center. The rider will be dropped off at the location.

The “Countdown to Kickoff Vaccine Drive” is being put on by the New Orleans Saints and Ochsner Health. People who receive vaccinations at these events will be entered to win two tickets to a 2021 New Orleans Saints game. Ochsner will draw a winner from each vaccination site.

