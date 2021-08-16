Advertisement

BBB warns of scammers offering help with child tax credits

By Jessica Torricelli
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Better Business Bureau is warning families to be aware of scams about child tax credits, which started going out in July.

Jo-Ann Deal with the BBB says scammers will offer to help you sign up for child tax credits and try to get your information. She says messages can come through texts, emails, phone calls, or on other social media platforms.

If you’re asked to pay an amount to get your tax credit, you’re most likely dealing with a scammer. Deal says the IRS will not leave you a pre-recorded threatening message and they don’t communicate through social media or texting. If someone is rushing you to give out information, that’s often a scam.

You can check the BBB’s Scam Tracker to see what scams are reported near you. The BBB of Northeast Louisiana is meeting with people in person, but you’ll need to make an appointment first and have a mask with you. You can reach them at (318) 387-4600.

The BBB’s Northeast Louisiana office is located at 1900 North 18th Street, Suite 411, Monroe 71201.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Tammany Parish Sherrif’s deputies are currently searching for 10-year-old Avani Cook, who...
Covington 10-year-old special needs child reported missing found dead
Thomas Shoemaker
Louisiana man pleads in Mississippi health care scheme
Cameron J. Criner, 19
Richwood man accused of beating pregnant girlfriend, killing unborn child
In this Jan. 12, 2015 file photo, a supermarket displays stickers indicating they accept food...
USDA to permanently boost food stamp benefits by 25 percent
Adrian Manning holds school supply giveaway in Richwood
Former NELA athlete gives back to the community

Latest News

Magic Grill in West Monroe and Just Run the Play LLC are collecting school supplies and...
Back to school supply drive in West Monroe for at-risk teens
Magic Grill in West Monroe and Just Run the Play LLC are collecting school supplies and...
Back to school supply drive in West Monroe for at-risk teens
Child tax credits started going out in July, and the BBB says scammers could offer to help you...
Scammers taking advantage of the child tax credit
KNOE SUNDAY 10 PM FORECAST
KNOE 10 PM Forecast