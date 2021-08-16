BBB warns of scammers offering help with child tax credits

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Better Business Bureau is warning families to be aware of scams about child tax credits, which started going out in July.

Jo-Ann Deal with the BBB says scammers will offer to help you sign up for child tax credits and try to get your information. She says messages can come through texts, emails, phone calls, or on other social media platforms.

If you’re asked to pay an amount to get your tax credit, you’re most likely dealing with a scammer. Deal says the IRS will not leave you a pre-recorded threatening message and they don’t communicate through social media or texting. If someone is rushing you to give out information, that’s often a scam.

You can check the BBB’s Scam Tracker to see what scams are reported near you. The BBB of Northeast Louisiana is meeting with people in person, but you’ll need to make an appointment first and have a mask with you. You can reach them at (318) 387-4600.

The BBB’s Northeast Louisiana office is located at 1900 North 18th Street, Suite 411, Monroe 71201.

