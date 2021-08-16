Back to school supply drive in West Monroe for at-risk teens

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Magic Grill in West Monroe and Just Run the Play LLC are collecting school supplies and essentials for kids going back to school.

The groups are gathering items donated from the community like backpacks, colored pencils, notebooks and more. Due to the pandemic, they’re also collecting sanitation items like antibacterial wipes and hand sanitizer.

Magic Grill owner Jada Ali says they like to choose a different nonprofit organization each year to help. Just Run the Play LLC focuses on motivating and educating at-risk teens.

“This is very important to us each month here at the little grill with a big heart to do a community project. My passion is embracing this community. I love taking part in community-sponsored activities and seeking out nonprofit organizations that could use a little extra boost,” Ali said.

The nonprofit organization hosts power lunches for teens to come together and learn life skills. The supplies will be given to at-risk teens who are supported by Just Run the Play LLC.

“They elevate them. They’re teaching them skills like self-esteem skills, job skills, how to open a room with eye contact, how to be able to ask for things in an appropriate manner, just skills that teens need,” Ali said.

Ali chose the organization because of its philosophy to help the younger generation succeed.

The school supply drive is still in need of loose-leaf paper, pencils, binders and sanitation item donations.

School supplies can be donated at the pickup window outside Magic Grill in West Monroe through Aug. 28.

