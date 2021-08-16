Authorities looking for suspect in Lake Providence shooting

EAST CARROLL PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Authorities are asking for help searching for a man wanted on attempted murder charges.

The East Caroll Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for 26-year-old Christopher Jevon Mitchell. They say he is wanted on multiple counts of attempted murder following a shooting that happened in Lake Providence on August 15.

ECPSO says Mitchell is considered dangerous.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Christopher Jevon Mitchell is asked to contact the East Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-559-2800.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.