Richwood teachers prepare classrooms for first day of school

By LaShanda McCuin
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Thousands of students are returning to in-person learning this week and many are going back for the first time in over a year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Teachers at Richwood High School are preparing a safe environment for students.

Many workers have been getting ready for the first day of school for several days. KNOE’s Lashanda McCuin took a look inside as teachers worked to create a comfortable environment. Richwood Music teacher Alysa Foster wants her students to start the year on a high note.

“I use that piano when teaching them the music. So if they want to play their parts together or separately I’ll do that for them. So I want to make this an environment where they feel free to mess up, be wrong, and not feel like it’s a bad thing but we’re all learning from each other,” said ( Alysa Foster, a Richwood Choir Teacher

She says her goal is to make music enjoyable.

“I’m hanging lights around the perimeter of the top of the wall,” said English teacher Ashley Day.

Day says she’s decorated her classroom with flashing lights to create a peaceful learning space.

“There will be lights that go around this board like Christmas lights, lamps, and things. We will actually keep as many of the fluorescent lights off as possible because I’ve read a lot of studies about how the fluorescent lights are stimulating lighting and they actually cause students with ADD, ADHD, or high anxiety to feel more anxious,” Day said.

Geometry teacher Sawyer Blankenship also plans to implement social distancing.

“For most of the classes, I’m going to have an empty seat in between each student so that we can socially distance each other and for the bigger classes I’m going to try to space out the seats as much as possible,” Blankenship said.

Each classroom had its own unique style. The decorations add more of a home feel. This is something the students will really appreciate.

