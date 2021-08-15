Advertisement

Covington 10-year-old special needs child reported missing found dead

St. Tammany Parish Sherrif’s deputies are currently searching for 10-year-old Avani Cook, who...
St. Tammany Parish Sherrif’s deputies are currently searching for 10-year-old Avani Cook, who went missing outside her home in the 2500 block of North Davis Road.(STPSO)
By Marchaund Jones
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - St. Tammany Parish sheriff’s deputies recovered the body of 10-year-old Avani Cook at 7:30 p.m. She was located in a nearby pond.

According to a press release, the preliminary investigation indicated that for unknown reasons, the 10-year-old walked to the area of the pond and entered it before drowning. No other evidence to indicate that this tragic incident is anything other than that.

“This is a horrible tragedy and my sincere condolences and sympathy goes to the family of the young girl lost, and for everyone who was involved with doing all they could to locate her safely. Unfortunately, that was not the case, and the loss of a young precious life affects our entire community. We will all continue to pray that God provides comfort for the family,” Sheriff Randy Smith said in response to the tragic drowning.

St. Tammany Parish Sherrif’s deputies searched for Cook, who went missing outside her home in the 2500 block of North Davis Road.

According to a police report, she was playing outside her residence with her mother and dog. Her mother stepped inside for a moment and when she returned, the dog was there, but the child was missing. She called 911 to report her missing shortly after 2:30 p.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron J. Criner, 19
Richwood man accused of beating pregnant girlfriend, killing unborn child
Thomas Shoemaker
Louisiana man pleads in Mississippi health care scheme
Governor Edwards
Governor Edwards paints grim COVID picture
Vaccine
LDH makes third dose of COVID vaccine available for people with compromised immune systems
Adrian Manning holds school supply giveaway in Richwood
Former NELA athlete gives back to the community

Latest News

KNOE Saturday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Lucy Doll
KNOE Saturday Night Forecast
Adrian Manning holds school supply giveaway in Richwood
Former NELA athlete gives back to the community
Everyone must test negative for COVID-19
ULM’s Move-In Mania is a little different this year
Thomas Shoemaker
Louisiana man pleads in Mississippi health care scheme