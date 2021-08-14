Advertisement

ULM’s Move-In Mania is a little different this year

Everyone must test negative for COVID-19
Everyone must test negative for COVID-19(KNOE)
By LaShanda McCuin
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - August 13-15 is Move-In Mania at the University of Louisiana Monroe but there are some changes you need to know before move-in. School administration is requiring students to get a COVID-19 test or show proof they’ve been vaccinated.

The pandemic’s fourth wave isn’t slowing ULM students down but it is changing how they start the school year. The school is requiring students to get a COVID test or prove their vaccination status, or show a recent negative test result.

“That includes the test results of parents because if you’re bringing anyone with you that’s going to go into the residence hall to help you move in, they have to also have to provide proof of the vaccine, the negative test result or they have to be tested as well,” said Tommy Walpole, the ULM Executive Director of Student Services.

More than 80 parents and students had been tested on campus as of Saturday morning. School officials say all tests came back negative.

“I wasn’t too sure about getting that thing up my nose but it wasn’t too bad. I was not but I understand it’s safety and stuff, so I understand,” Andrew Evans, ULM Freshman.

There’s a plan in place if someone tests positive.

“If we have a positive we will test them again just in case it’s a preliminary positive. If they test positive again we will go from there,” said Nurse Hannah Logan.

ULM’S Executive Director of Student Services Tommy Walpole says a positive test means students will not be allowed to move in. Walpole says the school will help the student return home or they can quarantine in one of the COVID-19 residential rooms.

People are also required to wear masks inside campus buildings. The college has enhanced cleaning, sanitization and started a COVID-19 hotline for students.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron J. Criner, 19
Richwood man accused of beating pregnant girlfriend, killing unborn child
Governor to hold COVID-19 briefing Monday to discuss decision on potential mask mandate
Gov. Edwards, health care officials provide latest on COVID-19, including ongoing surge of hospital patients
The Bring Back Louisiana initiative that will ultimately reward up to 14 vaccine recipients...
‘Shot At A Million’ winners announced Friday
Governor Edwards
Governor Edwards paints grim COVID picture
Central Intermediate School
Central students denied entry on first day of school for defying mask mandate

Latest News

Adrian Manning holds school supply giveaway in Richwood
Former NELA athlete gives back to the community
Thomas Shoemaker
Louisiana man pleads in Mississippi health care scheme
Vaccine
LDH makes third dose of COVID vaccine available for people with compromised immune systems
Cameron J. Criner, 19
Richwood man accused of beating pregnant girlfriend, killing unborn child