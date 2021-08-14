ULM’s Move-In Mania is a little different this year

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - August 13-15 is Move-In Mania at the University of Louisiana Monroe but there are some changes you need to know before move-in. School administration is requiring students to get a COVID-19 test or show proof they’ve been vaccinated.

The pandemic’s fourth wave isn’t slowing ULM students down but it is changing how they start the school year. The school is requiring students to get a COVID test or prove their vaccination status, or show a recent negative test result.

“That includes the test results of parents because if you’re bringing anyone with you that’s going to go into the residence hall to help you move in, they have to also have to provide proof of the vaccine, the negative test result or they have to be tested as well,” said Tommy Walpole, the ULM Executive Director of Student Services.

More than 80 parents and students had been tested on campus as of Saturday morning. School officials say all tests came back negative.

“I wasn’t too sure about getting that thing up my nose but it wasn’t too bad. I was not but I understand it’s safety and stuff, so I understand,” Andrew Evans, ULM Freshman.

There’s a plan in place if someone tests positive.

“If we have a positive we will test them again just in case it’s a preliminary positive. If they test positive again we will go from there,” said Nurse Hannah Logan.

ULM’S Executive Director of Student Services Tommy Walpole says a positive test means students will not be allowed to move in. Walpole says the school will help the student return home or they can quarantine in one of the COVID-19 residential rooms.

People are also required to wear masks inside campus buildings. The college has enhanced cleaning, sanitization and started a COVID-19 hotline for students.

