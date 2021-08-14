St. Francis donation will give grieving parents more time to say goodbye

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Parents now have more time to say goodbye to infants who pass away in Monroe. St. Francis Medical Center has received a “Caring Cradle.”

A Caring Cradle is a cradle with a cooling unit inside that slows down the natural process of death. They’re designed to ease the grieving of parents who lose their babies. The donation comes from two local groups called “I Will Carry You” and “The Zoey Renee Project.” One organizer said she lost her baby to SIDS at just 42 days old, and this is one way she’s helping other parents.

“Time is snatched from you. You are not expecting that. You are not thinking that is ever going to happen to you. That is not in your mind. So if we can provide that extra time just so the parent can take a moment, take a deep breath, and create that pause so the parents can have that time with their baby, that is our focus,” said the co-founder of The Zoey Renee Project Miranda Salters.

St. Francis says the Caring Cradle has already helped one family with their grieving process. One costs around $5,000.

