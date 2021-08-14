Richwood man accused of beating pregnant girlfriend, killing unborn child

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Authorities have arrested a Richwood man on domestic abuse and feticide charges. The incident happened on August 10, 2021.

According to the Monroe Police, they were called to the 800 block of Orange Street regarding a domestic disturbance. Police say the victim told them she was beaten by her boyfriend, 19-year-old Cameron James Criner and that she is currently pregnant with his child.

According to court records, the victim told police Criner made threats to punch her in the stomach so she would lose the baby. The victim said she felt the baby moving before the incident but on August 11, she could no longer feel her child moving. Records say she was taken to the hospital the next day where she was told the baby no longer had a heartbeat. On August 13, the baby was delivered and deceased.

Criner was arrested on the charges of simple criminal damage to property, domestic abuse; pregnant victim, and second-degree feticide, according to arrest records.

