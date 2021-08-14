Advertisement

Louisiana man pleads in Mississippi health care scheme

Thomas Shoemaker
Thomas Shoemaker(OPSO)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — Federal authorities say a Louisiana man has pleaded guilty in Mississippi in connection with a multi-million dollar health care scheme.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Gulfport says in a news release that 57-year-old Thomas Wilburn Shoemaker of Monroe admitted participating in a scheme to defraud health care benefit programs.

The scheme involving fraudulent prescriptions involved Shoemaker’s role as a marketer for a pharmacy specializing in compounded medications.  Shoemaker is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 30. He faces up to five years in prison.

Most Read

Cameron J. Criner, 19
Richwood man accused of beating pregnant girlfriend, killing unborn child
Governor to hold COVID-19 briefing Monday to discuss decision on potential mask mandate
Gov. Edwards, health care officials provide latest on COVID-19, including ongoing surge of hospital patients
The Bring Back Louisiana initiative that will ultimately reward up to 14 vaccine recipients...
‘Shot At A Million’ winners announced Friday
Governor Edwards
Governor Edwards paints grim COVID picture
Central Intermediate School
Central students denied entry on first day of school for defying mask mandate

Latest News

Adrian Manning holds school supply giveaway in Richwood
Former NELA athlete gives back to the community
Everyone must test negative for COVID-19
ULM’s Move-In Mania is a little different this year
Vaccine
LDH makes third dose of COVID vaccine available for people with compromised immune systems
Cameron J. Criner, 19
Richwood man accused of beating pregnant girlfriend, killing unborn child