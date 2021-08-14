Louisiana man pleads in Mississippi health care scheme

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — Federal authorities say a Louisiana man has pleaded guilty in Mississippi in connection with a multi-million dollar health care scheme.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Gulfport says in a news release that 57-year-old Thomas Wilburn Shoemaker of Monroe admitted participating in a scheme to defraud health care benefit programs.

The scheme involving fraudulent prescriptions involved Shoemaker’s role as a marketer for a pharmacy specializing in compounded medications. Shoemaker is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 30. He faces up to five years in prison.