Governor Edwards paints grim COVID picture

By Tyler Englander
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Governor John Bel Edwards and State Health Officer Dr. Joseph Kanter painted a grim COVID-19 picture during a media briefing on Friday.

Louisiana currently has the highest rate of new COVID-19 cases in the country.

“If people choose not to mask. If people choose not to distance. If people choose not to get vaccinated, cases of COVID will go up,” said Kanter. “This surge will continue.”

Governor John Bel Edwards says the vaccine is the best way to stop the spread. He made it a point to fight back against vaccine misinformation.

“At this point, 2.1 million Lousinans have received at least one shot,” Edwards said. “There have been exactly eight severe adverse reactions to the vaccine.”

Edwards says if people don’t get vaccinated, Louisiana could be in even more trouble in the future.

“There is nothing that prevents the next variant that happens to be even worse than Delta,” said Governor Edwards.

Kanter says another reason to get the vaccine is hospitals are being pushed to the brink.

“We accepted a transfer patient who had an acute heart attack who had to bypass six cath lab capable hospitals to get to us,” said Edwards.

With school returning in the state, Dr. Kanter hopes last year’s success will translate to this year.

“Given the mitigation measures that were implored last year, despite the disruptions, we did not see a lot of in-classroom transmission,” said Kanter.

Dr. Kanter also pointed out that 100 people have died despite being fully vaccinated. Kanter cautioned that those who died, died of COVID-19 breakthrough cases, not anything associated with the vaccine.

