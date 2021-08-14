Former NELA athlete gives back to the community

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Dozens of families got some much-needed help today. Former local athlete, Adrian Manning, gave out free school supplies. Manning held his first-ever drive-by, back-to-school giveaway at Richwood High School.

He says recent crime and COVID-19 inspired him to do it.

“I’ve always been big on giving back and helping my community in any way I can. So I try to use my name and who I am and where I come from and what I’ve done as a platform to help other Black, African Americans to be able to know that once you’re done, you can always give back and you can always do more,” said Manning.

He’s hoping to help more people for years to come.

