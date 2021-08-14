Considerations parents need to discuss before considering virtual learning

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Parents of the Ouachita Parish School District have been given an extra opportunity to enroll their students in virtual learning.

The VIP online learning signup was extended until Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at noon.

Some parents were concerned about the spread of COVID-19 in schools and the potential for students to carry the virus home.

Others are opting for virtual learning due to their opposition to the state’s indoor mask mandate.

There are some considerations that parents need to think about before clicking the button to enroll their child.

One parent, Jamie Underwood, understands the structure a household needs when considering the virtual option. When the COVID-19 pandemic forces schools to go online, she realized that virtual learning would be tough on her daughter.

Underwood says, “It was tougher for her to learn at a virtual level than it was in person, to keep her attention. And I know not every parent has the luxury of being home. Um, so that is also, it just, all the way around, I think there is no good decision, no easy decision.”

Superintendent Dr. Don Coker says there are questions that parents need to answer to decide if their student would be a fit for the program.

Coker says, “Are these kids self-motivated? Are they going to turn in? Were they? Were they not successful last year in virtual? If that’s the case, I would certainly try to have my kid in school. We are three years into this pandemic now, three school years, so we have a lot of lost learning to do. But the option is out there for our parents.”

Virtual learning for Ouachita Parish School District does have restrictions and limitations that are listed on their website.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.