Anonymous chalk messages outside St. Francis encourage staff members

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The exhausted staff at St. Francis Medical Center is getting some unique support as they battle the fourth COVID surge. Inspirational messages are popping up on sidewalks outside.

Kind words like “we believe in you”, “you are stronger than you think”, and “be brave” can go a long way.

“Just having that little bit of positivity, as I said, just gives you that extra edge, that extra push, that extra motivation to know that what you’re doing is helping,” said Kimberly Cooper, who works the front desk at St. Francis.

As COVID surges, the staff pushes on inside, where they’re saving lives. Meanwhile, these messages outside fill them with support and prayers. Paulina Afentakis works with COVID patients. She said they bring a positive light into a grim situation.

“I always read them as I walk into work. I always read them as I walk out of work. You know, we don’t know who writes them, we have no idea, so I just think it’s so sweet that somebody took the time out of their day to just leave little messages of encouragement,” said Afentakis.

Another St. Francis nurse, Monique Cooper, said when you’re dealing with COVID patients all day, messages from a total stranger are giving her that extra push to keep going.

“To come out here and just kind of see that ‘you are awesome’ or ‘you got this’, it just kinda gives you an extra boost of motivation for the next day,” said Cooper.

As COVID numbers continue to rise, the staff at St. Francis is staying positive with a little help from an anonymous chalk artist.

“We can’t do this alone, you know. We need the community’s support,” said Afentakis.

Some staff members said this isn’t the first time messages like these have popped up around the hospital. They also saw them last September. They say these messages give them hope and they want to thank the anonymous chalk fairy.

