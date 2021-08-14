Advertisement

6.9 earthquake strikes off Alaska, no tsunami warning issued

The U.S Geological Survey says a 6.9 earthquake struck off the coast of the Alaska Peninsula.
The U.S Geological Survey says a 6.9 earthquake struck off the coast of the Alaska Peninsula.(US Geological Survey)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRYVILLE, Alaska (AP) — The U.S Geological Survey says a 6.9 earthquake struck off the coast of the Alaska Peninsula.

Despite the size of the early Saturday morning quake, no tsunami warnings were issued.

Much of the land around the part of the Gulf of Alaska where the earthquake struck is home to wildlife refuges. The closest place to the epicenter was Perryville, home to a little more than 100 people and 85 miles northwest.

Alaska is a hotbed of seismic activity.

The Alaska Earthquake Center says that 75% of all U.S. earthquakes with a magnitude over 5 occur in the state.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor to hold COVID-19 briefing Monday to discuss decision on potential mask mandate
Gov. Edwards, health care officials provide latest on COVID-19, including ongoing surge of hospital patients
The Bring Back Louisiana initiative that will ultimately reward up to 14 vaccine recipients...
‘Shot At A Million’ winners announced Friday
Central Intermediate School
Central students denied entry on first day of school for defying mask mandate
Kelsea McCrary
Monroe’s new Chief Economic Developer has big plans
Gov. Edwards announces vaccine incentive for college students
Gov. Edwards announces vaccine incentive for college students

Latest News

The fire damage is extensive and all because, according to police, a man wanted a free soda but...
Man sets restaurant on fire over soda dispute, police say
The fire damage is extensive and all because, according to police, a man wanted a free soda but...
Man sets restaurant on fire over soda dispute, police say
A 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Haiti on Saturday, the U.S. Geological...
7.0 magnitude earthquake hits off the coast of Haiti
After the formation of Tropical Storm Grace, a tropical storm warning was issued for the U.S....
Tropical Storm Grace forms; Fred still a tropical depression