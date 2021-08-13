Teen playing with handgun fatally shoots Thibodaux man, sheriff says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 15-year-old boy has been charged with negligent homicide after accidentally shooting someone on Aug. 12 in Thibodaux, according to Sheriff Craig Webre.

Deputies say the teen and Courtney Poche, 20, were playing with a handgun before it went off. Poche was struck in the head and pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives say the two thought the gun was not loaded while they were playing it before the pistol discharged a single round.

The teen was charged with negligent homicide and placed into the Juvenile Justice Facility in Thibodaux.

“This is a horrible tragedy, and our hearts go out to Mr. Poche’s family,” said Sheriff Webre. “I encouraged all parents to review firearm safety for themselves and with their children. Remember to keep firearms secure, and it is best to store ammunition in a separate location. Above all else, always treat every firearm as it if is loaded.”

