Advertisement

Teen playing with handgun fatally shoots Thibodaux man, sheriff says

A 20-year-old is dead and a teen is facing negligent homicide charges after the two were...
A 20-year-old is dead and a teen is facing negligent homicide charges after the two were playing with a gun they thought was unloaded, deputies say.(KEYC Photo)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 15-year-old boy has been charged with negligent homicide after accidentally shooting someone on Aug. 12 in Thibodaux, according to Sheriff Craig Webre.

Deputies say the teen and Courtney Poche, 20, were playing with a handgun before it went off. Poche was struck in the head and pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives say the two thought the gun was not loaded while they were playing it before the pistol discharged a single round.

The teen was charged with negligent homicide and placed into the Juvenile Justice Facility in Thibodaux.

“This is a horrible tragedy, and our hearts go out to Mr. Poche’s family,” said Sheriff Webre. “I encouraged all parents to review firearm safety for themselves and with their children. Remember to keep firearms secure, and it is best to store ammunition in a separate location. Above all else, always treat every firearm as it if is loaded.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ouachita Parish Schools reopen virtual learning option for 2021-2022
Franklin Parish teen has finger amputated after being shot
Franklin Parish teen’s finger amputated after being shot
FULL: Mayor Cantrell mandates vaccine cards at most businesses
Vaccine or negative tests to be required at NOLA restaurants, other indoor activities
Dashone Thomas, 26
Monroe woman charged with negligent homicide
Father charged with killing children in Mexico.
Man killed his kids with spear gun because of QAnon conspiracy theories, FBI says

Latest News

Gov. Edwards announces vaccine incentive for college students
Gov. Edwards announces vaccine incentive for college students
Governor to hold COVID-19 briefing Monday to discuss decision on potential mask mandate
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Edwards holds COVID-19 news conference
The Bring Back Louisiana initiative that will ultimately reward up to 14 vaccine recipients...
‘Shot At A Million’ winners announced Friday
You can adopt Ricky and Lucy at River Cities Humane Society for Cats.
Adopt a Pet: If you like ‘I Love Lucy’, you’ll like these kitties