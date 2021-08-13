Madison Parish Schools initiative aims to build relationships, improve productivity

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - As teachers, staff and students arrived Thursday morning, the principal of Tallulah Elementary said, “You might not be able to see our smiling faces under the masks but believe me they’re excited.”

Employees are taking part in a new initiative aimed to improve day-to-day productivity for teachers and students. It’s called S.M.A.R.T. which stands for sound, movement, attention, relationships and trust. The goal is to build meaningful relationships with the students and work toward high academic standards.

The superintendent of Madison Parish Schools believes the initiative will help them recover from a difficult last year.

“It’s just an approach of a proactive, positive approach to classroom management. We know that our kids are coming in with a lot of trauma. They’ve been at home for many months and when they come back to school, we just want to make sure that our teachers are well prepared to deal with any type of classroom management concerns or issues they may have. It was a training that I thought was needed in the district,” Dr. Charlie Butler Jr. said.

This school year, Tallulah Elementary is focusing on literacy with its new curriculum.

Madison Parish school officials are looking forward to this year and will have sanitizing measures and social distancing in place for a safe year.

