Bastrop City Council can’t agree on new police chief

BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - Still no police chief for Bastrop. The council was expected to name a new chief at the city council meeting on August 12 but members couldn’t agree.

Last month John Anthony Evans retired for personal reasons after being chief for just 11 days. Betty Alford Olive says she interviewed four candidates within the department. She said Capt. Carl Givens is the best person for the job. Council members couldn’t agree and went into a thirty-minute executive session. When they returned, two members abstained from voting, so the motion to appoint a chief failed.

“Well I feel after that, after a little bit more time is invested in this, in that the retirement was an abrupt retirement, we found ourselves in the throes of making some decisions that we did not anticipate making. But safety and well-being of the city of Bastrop remains a top priority for me,” said Olive. “I want a safe city and I want our staff to be strong and promoting safety throughout this city.”

Olive said Givens is currently the provisional chief and they’ll vote on the permanent chief at the appropriate time. We’re told the department is understaffed and the Mayor said they’re having a hard time finding officers due to the current political climate around the country.

