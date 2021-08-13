Adopt a Pet: If you like ‘I Love Lucy’, you’ll like these kitties

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Ricky and Lucy joined us on the show with Kim Taraba, a volunteer with River Cities Humane Society for Cats.

They’re a bonded pair of kittens and are very loving. Taraba says Lucy has a sassy personality and Ricky is a laidback ladies’ man.

River Cities has their August Meow Luau adoption promotion now where you can get two kitties for $100 during the month of August.

They’re still doing adoptions by appointment only, you can visit their website to fill out an adoption application form and they’ll reach out to you to set up a time.

They’re always looking for volunteers, fosters, and donations, you can check their Facebook page for details on their most needed items.

The shelter is located at 5302 DeSiard Street in Monroe. They’re open Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. and you can call them at (318) 343-3031.

