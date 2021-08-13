Advertisement

Adopt a Pet: If you like ‘I Love Lucy’, you’ll like these kitties

By Jessica Torricelli
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Ricky and Lucy joined us on the show with Kim Taraba, a volunteer with River Cities Humane Society for Cats.

They’re a bonded pair of kittens and are very loving. Taraba says Lucy has a sassy personality and Ricky is a laidback ladies’ man.

River Cities has their August Meow Luau adoption promotion now where you can get two kitties for $100 during the month of August.

They’re still doing adoptions by appointment only, you can visit their website to fill out an adoption application form and they’ll reach out to you to set up a time.

They’re always looking for volunteers, fosters, and donations, you can check their Facebook page for details on their most needed items.

The shelter is located at 5302 DeSiard Street in Monroe. They’re open Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. and you can call them at (318) 343-3031.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ouachita Parish Schools reopen virtual learning option for 2021-2022
Franklin Parish teen has finger amputated after being shot
Franklin Parish teen’s finger amputated after being shot
FULL: Mayor Cantrell mandates vaccine cards at most businesses
Vaccine or negative tests to be required at NOLA restaurants, other indoor activities
Dashone Thomas, 26
Monroe woman charged with negligent homicide
Father charged with killing children in Mexico.
Man killed his kids with spear gun because of QAnon conspiracy theories, FBI says

Latest News

The Bring Back Louisiana initiative that will ultimately reward up to 14 vaccine recipients...
‘Shot At A Million’ winners announced Friday
The goal is to build meaningful relationships with the students and work toward high academic...
Madison Parish Schools initiative aims to build relationships, improve productivity
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
The goal is to build meaningful relationships with the students and work toward high academic...
Madison Parish schools bring S.M.A.R.T. initiative into the new school year