Union Parish School District delays start date

By LaShanda McCuin
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Union Parish School District has delayed its start date to September 7th due to the surge of COVID-19 cases. The original date was August 16th.

One mother is struggling to figure out how to adjust to the change.

Yolanda Elliot Hendrickx is a mother of two children and she says her number one priority is their safety, but the date change may impact her financially. This has been the focus for most people throughout the community.

“I wouldn’t be getting as many hours as I would if they were back in school, but once again, as I said, my number one priority is the safety of my kids. I can always find another job that pays better, but I could never get my kids back,” said Yolanda Elliot Hendrickx, a mother.

Superintendent Kristy Fine says safety is the district’s number one priority.

“Well, we just want our parents to know that we have the best interest at heart of our students, and we only push the start date back to watch and monitor what happens with the numbers. So we can keep our students as safe as possible,” she said.

Fine says the school calendar will need to be tweaked due to the late start, so students can still receive the same number of instructional days.

“Our end date will be May 27th, which is two days longer than we originally planned. We will make up the other days by removing some of our vacation time. We’re going to adjust fall break and adjust winter break to accommodate that as well,” Fine said.

Fine says once school starts, they will continue following COVID guidelines.

