Ouachita Parish Schools reopen virtual learning option for 2021-2022

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita Parish students will have the option of attending classes online for the 2021-2022 school year.

The decision was announced in response to rising COVID numbers in Louisiana. There are also concerns among some parents about the Delta variant, which doctors say is impacting children more than previous variants.

School leaders had not planned to offer the virtual option this year, saying students perform much better with face-to-face instruction. However, COVID numbers in Louisiana have forced them to make this last-minute adjustment for the safety of the children.

As of Aug. 12, only 9.4% of school-aged minors in Ouachita Parish have been fully or partially vaccinated against COVID-19. School-aged minors are those who are 5 to 17 years old. The lack of an authorized vaccine for children 5-11 means that only those classrooms consisting of children 12 and older will have any sort of protection against the virus.

Applications are due by August 17th, 2021 by 12:00 NOON

Applications are due by August 17th, 2021 by 12:00 NOON

