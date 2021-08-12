Advertisement

LSU to mandate COVID-19 vaccine when it receives full FDA approval

A photo of the Memorial Tower on LSU's campus in Baton Rouge, La.
A photo of the Memorial Tower on LSU's campus in Baton Rouge, La.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU will mandate the COVID-19 vaccine once it receives full approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the university’s President William Tate IV announced Thursday, Aug. 12.

RELATED: Overwhelmed by COVID-19: A day inside a Louisiana hospital

“We expect the FDA to fully authorize one or more of the COVID vaccines in the next few weeks, at which point we will act swiftly to mandate it at LSU,” Tate said. “In the meantime, I strongly encourage you to go ahead and get vaccinated now to protect yourself, your peers, and the faculty and staff who will be alongside you through your academic journey,” he added.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dashone Thomas, 26
Monroe woman charged with negligent homicide
Lachandra Jones
Franklin Parish mother accused of shooting her child
Javaris Williams, 19
Monroe man accused of strangling 1-year-old nephew
Monroe Police has four license plate readers located throughout the city but they are looking...
Monroe Police getting more license plate scanners
Franklin Parish teen has finger amputated after being shot by her mom
Franklin Parish teen has finger amputated after being shot by her mom

Latest News

Woman hopes her mother’s death will encourage others to get vaccinated
Woman tells her story of loss to convince others to get vaccinated
Woman hopes her mother’s death will encourage others to get vaccinated
If a business or school is not following the state's current mask mandate, you can report them...
Business or school not following mask mandate? Call 211
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves comments on private businesses finally getting past some of the...
Reeves: Mississippi ‘calmly dealing’ with COVID despite ‘angry rhetoric’