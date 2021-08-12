Advertisement

Franklin Parish teen has finger amputated after being shot by her mom

By Jasmine Anderson
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Family members say a 13-year-old shot by her mother in Franklin Parish is recovering from surgery. The shooting happened Sunday at a home on Gum Street.

Franklin Parish Sheriff Kevin Cobb said LaChandra Jones shot her daughter, Kelsea Robinson, inside a vehicle during an argument. Investigators were initially told Robinson shot herself.

Lachandra Jones
Lachandra Jones(Franklin Parish Sheriff's Office)

“It’s very shocking, and I don’t understand it don’t try to understand it, but all we can do now is hope for the recovery of this child to where she can move on with her life in some capacity,” said Sheriff Cobb.

Kelsea’s father, Eddie Robinson, said one of her fingers was amputated. She remains hospitalized in critical condition.

“No child deserves that,” Robinson said.

Robinson described his daughter as a sweetheart who spends time with her siblings. He said Kelsea is smart, strong and said he can’t believe this happened to her.

“It’s one of those things nobody expects to happen but since it happened, we’ve got to get through it,” Robinson said.

Jones was arrested Monday in Alexandria and extradited to Franklin Parish. She is charged with cruelty to juveniles and illegal firing of a weapon.

Meanwhile, Kelsea’s family is rallying around her---supporting her during this time.

“One thing I know about her is she has a real good heart. Not the type of person who wants anything bad to happen,” Robinson said.

