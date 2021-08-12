Franklin Parish Schools Superintendent talks new school year

FRANKLIN PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Kids in Franklin Parish have headed back to the classroom. Odd grade levels and pre-k students started Aug. 11 and even grades start Aug. 12.

Instead of the normal school week, Franklin Parish schools will be implementing a four-day school week this year.

Students will go on Tuesday and stay through Friday. Faculty, staff, bus drivers, and students will all have Monday off. Last year, Monday was used as a day for teachers to prepare virtual lessons. This year, they’re completely off.

Superintendent John Gullatt says the school board voted for the change after a lot of parent input.

“We did a survey of parents, and it was overwhelmingly in favor of the four-day work week. It’s used as a cost-saving measure, measure in transportation, electricity, janitorial supplies, substitute teachers, just across the board savings to the general fund,” Gullatt said.

The parish hopes to have in-person, face-to-face learning throughout the school year and not have to go virtual.

Gullatt says if needed the district could go back to a virtual setup.

As of now, they’ve implemented sanitation measures and social distancing to combat the surge in COVID-19 cases.

