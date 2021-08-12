Delta variant surge still escalating, hospitalizations continue to rise

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana continues to set records day after day when it comes to people in the hospital with COVID-19. As of Tuesday, August 11, 2,895 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Louisiana.

The President and CEO of Ochsner LSU Health Warner Thomas, says the state is at a critical point in this pandemic.

“We today sit at 1,063 COVID patients around our system,” said Thomas.

Thomas added that the number is even more concerning considering on July 1st, just 40 days ago, the system was treating only 62 patients with COVID-19.

Deaths are also on the rise, according to Ochsner Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Robert Hart.

“Last week having the 43 deaths, go back four weeks prior to that or maybe five weeks, we had zero,” said Hart.

Hart says children are behind the fourth surge in the state. In the last ten days alone, more than 10,000 kids have tested positive for COVID-19 in Lousiana.

“That positivity rate has literally gone from around four percent, probably again four or five weeks ago, up to almost this 24% positivity rate that we are seeing among children,” said Hart.

The high patient volume, along with nearly 540 staffers who have been forced to quarantine with the virus, has caused Ochsner to turn away 175 transfer patients in the past week. Some of those patients have severe health conditions.

“It would be cases like G.I. bleeds, fractures, strokes, significant cardiac events,” said Thomas. “Those would be some of the things that we would normally see transferred to us for a higher level of care.”

Even more alarming is the fact that Thomas doesn’t believe the surge will end anytime soon.

“We still seem to be on the escalation and heading up the ramp,” said Thomas. “We don’t see a plateau in folks coming to the hospital at this point.”

