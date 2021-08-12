Advertisement

Concordia man arrested on child porn charges

Garrett E. Martin, 20
Garrett E. Martin, 20(Source: Concordia Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Matthew Segura
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) - Authorities say a Concordia Parish man is accused of possessing child porn.

The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office says they received information on Aug. 9, 2021, that led to the arrest of 20-year-old Garrett E. Martin.

They say they traced multiple video downloads to a residence in the downtown area of Vidalia. On Aug. 11, a search warrant was executed at the home and electronic devices were seized.

Martin was arrested and booked on nine counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles, under 13.

If you have any information regarding this case, you are asked to call 318-336-5231.

