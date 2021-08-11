Advertisement

Seventh member of Gov. Edwards’ staff tests positive for COVID-19

RAW: Gov. John Bel Edwards Welcome Address - Part 2
RAW: Gov. John Bel Edwards Welcome Address - Part 2
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A seventh member of Gov. John Bel Edwards’ staff has tested positive for COVID-19, the his office announced Wednesday, Aug. 11.

The governor’s office says the staff me member has been working offsite and no other employees were exposed to the virus.

RELATED STORIES:

“The employee is at home in isolation, per guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Louisiana Department of Health,” Gov. Edwards’ office said.

Six other members of the governor’s staff have tested positive for COVID-19 since July 30.

Edwards’ office says it has a “high rate of fully vaccinated staff and practices all CDC and LDH-recommended COVID mitigation measures, including indoor masking, quarantine and isolation, and COVID testing after exposure.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Franklin Parish mother accused of shooting her child
Ouachita Parish School Board Superintendent Don Coker said students can complete extra...
LIVE: Ouachita Parish School Board meeting
Team arrives at St. Francis Medical to help with COVID patients
Dorian Kennedy, 31
Monroe police: Father arrested in 2019 infant death
UNMASK LA
Parents ask Ouachita Parish School Board to make masks optional

Latest News

COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
Officials say always obey traffic signs, slow down and put away the cell phone.
Traffic safety tips for back to school
Breakthrough cases of COVID-19 can sneak up on some people who think they are fully protected.
‘I thank God everyday, I got this vaccine’: New Orleans man shares breakthrough experience
UNMASK LA
Parents ask Ouachita Parish School Board to make masks optional