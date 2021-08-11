Advertisement

Reports: FDA expected to authorize booster shots for immunocompromised

By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize Pfizer and Moderna booster shots for immunocompromised people in the coming days, according to CNN.

CDC advisors will reportedly discuss immunocompromised individuals receiving booster shots Friday.

NBC reported that advisors to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended extra doses for immunocompromised individuals in July.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Franklin Parish mother accused of shooting her child
Ouachita Parish School Board Superintendent Don Coker said students can complete extra...
LIVE: Ouachita Parish School Board meeting
Team arrives at St. Francis Medical to help with COVID patients
UNMASK LA
Parents ask Ouachita Parish School Board to make masks optional
Dorian Kennedy, 31
Monroe police: Father arrested in 2019 infant death

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
FILE - In this March 18, 2021, file photo, surrounded by protective shields, pre-kindergarten...
California requires vaccines, tests for teachers and staff
Amber ALert
Amber Alert issued for girl last seen in southeast Kansas
Ron Kind speaks with Gray TV's Washington News Bureau in 2021.
Race heats up for Wisconsin congressional seat