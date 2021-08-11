Parents ask Ouachita Parish School Board to make masks optional

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A group of parents gathered today at the Ouachita Parish School Board, imploring the district to make masks optional for this upcoming school year.

The group called “Unmask Our Kids LA” thinks whether or not a student should wear a mask should be left up to their parents.

Tiffany Hatten is a parent and organized the gathering at the school board meeting.

“Our end goal is that masks be optional,” said Hatten. “Parents are very aware of their concerns and their responsibilities to their children, and if they don’t want their children masked because of other concerns that pediatricians are putting them out there for them to consider, that that medical decision is left up to the parents.”

Hatten told KNOE that she wasn’t concerned about her kids contracting COVID-19.

“No, I would not be. Those aren’t my concerns for my children,” said Hatten. “The pediatricians are reporting from their own clinics, from their own practice of medicine. It’s not as severe as even they thought it could be.”

The CDC and Lousiana Department of Health disagree with Hatten’s claim citing the fact that over 6,000 kids contracted COVID-19 last week in Louisiana. Despite that, Hatten insists masks are not the solution.

“Way more serious illnesses that these children are going to contract if they keep these masks on for extended periods of time,” Hatten told KNOE. “There’s not been any studies on long-term mask-wearing.”

KNOE cannot confirm Hatten’s claim that children who wear masks have suffered from severe illnesses as a result.

Dr. Mike Rammon is a parent as well as a doctor at St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe. He says Hatten’s claims about the effectiveness and safety of masks are not valid.

“This information about masks being ineffective is a lie. It’s a lie,” Hatten said at the meeting. “We have good data. I have cases from Utah, Missouri, and even Florida where the school districts enforce strict mask mandates and significantly reduced the spread of COVID in their school districts. Masks work.”

Tara Daniel favors making masks optional and added that parents shouldn’t have to show proof claiming that their child has a medical exemption.

“We’re asking for one thing and one thing only, for the school board to make the decision that we do not have to show proof that our kids have a medical condition,” Daniel said. We believe as parents we ought to make the decision whether our children wear masks or not.”

Ouachita Parish Schools Superintendant Dr. Don Coker said parents seeking alternatives to their kids wearing masks had the opportunity to sign them up for virtual schooling.

