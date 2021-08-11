Advertisement

Parents ask Ouachita Parish School Board to make masks optional

By Tyler Englander and Alyssa Azzara
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A group of parents gathered today at the Ouachita Parish School Board, imploring the district to make masks optional for this upcoming school year.

The group called “Unmask Our Kids LA” thinks whether or not a student should wear a mask should be left up to their parents.

Tiffany Hatten is a parent and organized the gathering at the school board meeting.

“Our end goal is that masks be optional,” said Hatten. “Parents are very aware of their concerns and their responsibilities to their children, and if they don’t want their children masked because of other concerns that pediatricians are putting them out there for them to consider, that that medical decision is left up to the parents.”

Hatten told KNOE that she wasn’t concerned about her kids contracting COVID-19.

“No, I would not be. Those aren’t my concerns for my children,” said Hatten. “The pediatricians are reporting from their own clinics, from their own practice of medicine. It’s not as severe as even they thought it could be.”

The CDC and Lousiana Department of Health disagree with Hatten’s claim citing the fact that over 6,000 kids contracted COVID-19 last week in Louisiana. Despite that, Hatten insists masks are not the solution.

“Way more serious illnesses that these children are going to contract if they keep these masks on for extended periods of time,” Hatten told KNOE. “There’s not been any studies on long-term mask-wearing.”

KNOE cannot confirm Hatten’s claim that children who wear masks have suffered from severe illnesses as a result.

Dr. Mike Rammon is a parent as well as a doctor at St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe. He says Hatten’s claims about the effectiveness and safety of masks are not valid.

“This information about masks being ineffective is a lie. It’s a lie,” Hatten said at the meeting. “We have good data. I have cases from Utah, Missouri, and even Florida where the school districts enforce strict mask mandates and significantly reduced the spread of COVID in their school districts. Masks work.”

Tara Daniel favors making masks optional and added that parents shouldn’t have to show proof claiming that their child has a medical exemption.

“We’re asking for one thing and one thing only, for the school board to make the decision that we do not have to show proof that our kids have a medical condition,” Daniel said. We believe as parents we ought to make the decision whether our children wear masks or not.”

Ouachita Parish Schools Superintendant Dr. Don Coker said parents seeking alternatives to their kids wearing masks had the opportunity to sign them up for virtual schooling.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Franklin Parish mother accused of shooting her child
Team arrives at St. Francis Medical to help with COVID patients
Ouachita Parish School Board Superintendent Don Coker said students can complete extra...
LIVE: Ouachita Parish School Board meeting
Dorian Kennedy, 31
Monroe police: Father arrested in 2019 infant death
Armstrong Farm can't keep some items in stock.
Bastrop farmer prepares for possible food shortage

Latest News

Parents ask Ouachita Parish School Board to make masks optional
Parents ask Ouachita Parish School Board to make masks optional
14 year Teacher, Jamie Mayes, explains the stress teachers face
Teachers are back in the classroom but struggle about returning
As school districts across the ArkLaMiss take precautions to try and keep kids safe… some...
Teachers Struggling with returning to the classroom
Franklin Parish mother accused of shooting her child