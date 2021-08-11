Advertisement

Monroe woman charged with negligent homicide

Dashone Thomas, 26(OPSO)
Aug. 11, 2021
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Authorities have charged a woman with negligent homicide after a shooting was reported in Monroe. The incident happened on August 10, 2021.

According to the Monroe Police Department, they were called to the 2900 block of Barrington Drive about a shooting. They say when they arrived at the scene, 25-year-old Jamonese Hutson was found inside an apartment suffering from a gunshot wound to her neck. MPD says Hutson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they later found out that 26-year-old Dashone Thomas was at the residence with Hutson at the time of the incident. They say Thomas recently bought a gun and was showing it to Hutson. The gun went off as Thomas was handling it and struck the victim.

Thomas was booked at the Ouachita Correctional Center and charged with negligent homicide.

