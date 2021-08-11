Monroe man accused of strangling 1-year-old nephew

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Authorities have arrested a Monroe man accused of strangling his nephew. The incident happened on August 11, 2021.

The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office says they were called to the 100 block of Cedarcrest St. in Monroe regarding the incident. They say upon arrival, they spoke with the mother of the 1-year-old victim who told them her brother, 19-year-old Javaris Williams picked her baby up by his shirt and began strangling him.

OPSO says Williams then grabbed the baby by the throat and continued to strangle him. Officers say after speaking with Williams, he was arrested and refused to answer any questions.

He was transported to Ouachita Correctional Center and booked on the charge of cruelty to juveniles

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.