Avoid getting a ticket by following these laws around schools and buses

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Students are gearing up for school, and the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is advising drivers to be prepared too. Soon, you’ll be sharing the road with busses and there are certain rules to follow.

While driving in school zones, the sheriff’s office says you’ve got to keep your eyes on the road and off of your cell phone.

Glenn Springfield with the sheriff’s office says drivers should be careful when children are waiting at bus stops. He’s encouraging parents to stand with kids at drop-off and pickup times.

When driving, slow down, obey traffic signals and give yourself more time if you know a road is particularly busy during school.

If a school bus is letting children on or off, Springfield says drivers need to stop.

“The driver has to stop for the bus no less than 30 feet from the bus that’s both following the bus and oncoming traffic. The only solution to that is on four lane highways that have divided medians. either history, physical median in our a center terminal. in that case, car following the book have to stop. the oncoming traffic on the other side can proceed with caution. they recommend you slow down and be very careful. but you can proceed but only almost four lane divided types,” Springfield says.

He says a driver can be issued a costly citation if they break the law. Remember, the law states you must stop 30 feet back from a stopped school bus, and you can’t go until they do.

Springfield says to try and stay patient while parents and students are adjusting back to their school routine.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.