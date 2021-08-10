Zoo Buddy: Thomas the tortoise lives a different life than most tortoises

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - “This is a red-footed tortoise, these guys are from South America and they are pretty slow when it comes to movement. They’re terrestrial so they like to be on the ground,” explains Lisa Taylor, General Curator at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens & Zoo. “But Thomas here at the zoo on exhibit really loves to swim in the pool to cool down on these hot summer days.”

In this week’s Zoo Buddy segment we’re learning more about red-footed tortoises. You can find Thomas near the reptile building across from the alligator exhibit.

“He’s actually in a mixed-species exhibit with some box turtles and our terrapins are also in this exhibit, so everybody just kind of cohabitates together there and they love to eat fruit, these guys are fruitavores,” says Taylor. “So in that aspect in the wild they would be cruising around eating fruit and as they go to the bathroom, they actually are spreading seeds throughout the area so that different plants can grow in different locations and basically very good for the environment.”

The zoo is open every day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and you can call them at (318) 329-2400 for more information. The boat ride, train ride, reptile building, and splash pad are all open!

