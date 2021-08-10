Teachers are back in the classroom but struggle about returning

Ouachita Parish, La. (KNOE) - School districts across the ArkLaMiss are taking precautions with students and staff returning to the classroom. Jaime Mayes, who has been in the classroom for 14 years, left the school system just before the pandemic due to health concerns.

Mays expressed the stresses teachers face have been compounded with the concerns for COVID-19 protocols. Many of her former colleges are anxious about returning.

“Even with teaching high school kids, germs are passed so easily and kids like to hug you, and kids sometimes need to be comforted so you’re in close contact with them,” Mayes said. “You always have to try to work one on one with them as needed and things like that.”

She also suggested parents talk to their kids about precautions before school starts.

“We do have to get that type of buy-in from our kids, getting them to understand, you know why this is important and then having an action plan for when they get home,” says Mays, “how do they change clothes, how do they put their clothes away that they’ve been wearing all day, um, what should they do to practice good sanitation?”

Classes begin Monday for many districts in the area.

