President Barry delivers State of ULM Address

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - University of Louisiana Monroe President Ronald Barry delivered his annual State of the University Address on Monday. Barry highlighted the need for the school to find its purpose, which he calls its “why.”

“We are very good at the what,” said Barry. “If we are going to succeed as an organization, in the long run, we kind of have to find our purpose.”

For Barry, making ULM and Northeast Louisiana a better place is personal. Barry grew up in a poor family in that part of the state before attending ULM to make a better life for himself and his family.

“It would be the highlight of my life to be able to make a significant change in our community like this community did for me,” said Barry.

Barry says it should be ULM’s mission to improve the area around it.

“We have a role that we need to play in our region,” said Barry. “And when you look at our region, you look at the demographics, look at the poverty, you look at the educational changes, that’s something that we can do something about.”

Barry thinks with a little hard work, ULM can become a catalyst for change in Northeast Louisiana.

“Without ULM pursuing that goal of becoming the best in the world at what we do, which is providing opportunities and removing those barriers,” said Barry. “If we can continue to do that, there is nothing that our students can’t do.”

Barry added that ULM would aggressively pursue partnerships with local groups and municipalities to help expand its presence in the area.

