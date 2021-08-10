Monroe Fire Department maintains top fire rating, sets new record

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe Fire Department maintained its top fire rating, which could lower insurance rates for homeowners. Fire Chief Terry Williams said they received a Class 1 rating from the Property Insurance Association of Louisiana (PIAL).

The classification is based on the department’s operations, water supply, and communications.

“Well, it’s been a difficult five years. COVID has been very taxing to us, and we’ve had so many employees off with COVID that it’s been very difficult to maintain our staffing and so many other things. However, we took advantage of every opportunity that was out there. We checked every line that there was, and we wanted to make sure that we dotted every line and crossed all our ts,” said Monroe Fire Department Chief Terry Williams.

Chief Williams said the department also earned a 93.85—the highest score in the history of the fire department. The fire rating is assessed every five years.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.