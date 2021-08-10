Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office gets body cameras for deputies

LINCOLN PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Body cameras are now being used in Lincoln Parish. The Sheriff’s Office handed out 70 body cams and with the current climate surrounding police officers in Louisiana, the Sheriff’s Office said they want more transparency between officers and the community.

“Right now I have my body camera in sleep mode, to take it out of sleep mode you just hit the button over here and it turns it back on, it reactivates, tells me it’s ready, to start recording a video, the center button here, you just press the button twice,” said deputy Jake McHenry.

Deputies are required to wear them while they’re working and have them turned on during all interactions with the public.

“I did it more of an insurance policy, with all of the accusations that go on day-to-day, and some warranted, a lot is not warranted and I looked at it as giving our employees an insurance policy really,” said Sheriff Williams.

Williams said the body cameras are also an important reminder for the deputies.

“Remind you to do things in the right way, treat people the right way, and now you have proof that you did it that way,” said Williams

McHenry said body cameras keep everybody honest on both sides of the situation.

“It’s a very important piece of evidence I believe as long as you as a police officer are doing your job and doing it the right way then you won’t have any issues whatsoever,” said McHenry.

Williams said the video is automatically uploaded to cloud storage while the cameras charge, but they’re still figuring out how long they’ll be stored for.

“We’re setting those parameters right now, say an arrest would be stored indefinitely, changing a tire for somebody on the side of the road, we’ll probably roll-off in thirty days,” said Williams.

The cameras also have special features, like GPS and they work well at night.

“I responded to a couple of calls at night and the quality of video that this thing captures during the night is actually pretty great,” said McHenry.

The cameras will also go to bailiffs in courtrooms and school resource officers. It cost the sheriff’s office 250,000 dollars total to rent the cameras, equipment, and storage for five years.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.