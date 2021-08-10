Feed Your Soul: Mustang Lucy Cafe

WINNSBORO, La. (KNOE) - In the stars and stripes capital of Louisiana, one place displays true American community and food. With a small-town diner and soda shop feel, you get a one-of-a-kind experience.

Lucy Smith, the owner of Mustang Lucy, keeps things local and says, “As you can see on the wall, that’s our local mascots from our schools, so we’re very community-oriented.”

The décor for the diner is also community-oriented; people in the area donated jerseys and uniforms.

“Posted on Facebook, asking for any kind of school memorabilia. And we got all of our customers to bring in their old football, baseball, cheerleading jerseys,” Smith said.

The local art teacher created the mural, and a student made the outside of their crawfish shed.

Pride spreads to other businesses in the area as well.

Ada Sparks, the owner of The Peaceful Getaway, a local bed and breakfast, tells her guests, “If you’re gonna go eat local, this is the place to go.”

The food is even raised locally, and they use Haring fried catfish for their fish plate. Other menu items bring back that feeling of home.

Smith says, “We have an open-face hamburger with homemade, like your grandma made it, really good gravy.”

The diner’s name comes from a combination of her and her husband, who works at a Ford dealership.

“His username was Mustang, because Ford, and then my nickname is Lucy. So, my username was Lucy. So, he’s actually the Mustang, and I’m the Lucy part,” she explained.

Smith has worked in restaurants most of her life; her grandmother and aunt even owned a restaurant where she had a little register she would play on as a kid. This diner is an answer to a childhood desire.

“It’s something I’ve wanted to do ever since a little girl. I’ve always wanted to have a restaurant always kind of like the old-school diner,” says Smith.

Before you leave, don’t forget the desserts. She makes fresh homemade cakes, ice cream, and cake cups that you might need some extra help eating.

So, head out to Mustang Lucy’s in Winnsboro where Smith and her staff will make sure you don’t leave hungry!

