Think twice before you scan that QR code

By Jessica Torricelli
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Scanning QR codes for information has become more and more popular over the past few years. But, the Better Business Bureau says scammers are taking note too.

Jo-Ann Deal with the BBB says malicious links can be added to QR codes, so be careful if you see a QR code on social media. Deal says in some cases the code takes you to a phishing website to try and get your personal information.

To avoid the scams, Deal says you could install a QR scanner app with added security features. She says you shouldn’t open links from strangers or unsolicited messages. She says sometimes scammers will alter legitimate business ads with a QR code so you think it’s real.

You can call the BBB of Northeast Louisiana for additional help at (318) 387-4600. If you’d like to set up an in-person meeting, they ask that you call ahead of time so they can set up a conference room space. Their office is located at 1900 North 18th Street, Suite 411, in Monroe.

