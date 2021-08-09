Team arrives a St. Francis Medical to help with COVID patients

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - On August 9, a group of healthcare professionals arrived in Monroe. St. Francis Medical Center welcomed clinical help provided by the state to its campus to help support the COVID-19 surge.

According to a press release from the hospital, the professionals will help care for the highest volume of COVID-19 patients the region has had this far due to the Delta variant.

The team consists of physicians, registered nurses, respiratory therapists, radiology technologists, and phlebotomists who will serve at St. Francis Medical Center campus for the next month.

MONROE, LA – St. Francis Medical Center is welcoming clinical help provided by the State of Louisiana to its campus. A group of healthcare professionals has arrived in Monroe, with a full complement of staff arriving over the next week. This clinical staff will enable St. Francis Medical Center to increase patient care capacity by opening an additional 58 beds to care for COVID-19 patients during this current surge.

These professionals are welcomed to St. Francis to help care for the highest volume of COVID-19 patients the region has experienced thus far due to the Delta variant. The team consists of physicians, registered nurses, respiratory therapists, radiology technologists and phlebotomists who will serve at St. Francis Medical Center campus for the next month.

”We are pleased to welcome these healthcare professionals to partner with our teams and support the ongoing surge of patients we are currently experiencing,” said Kristin Wolkart, President of St. Francis Medical Center. “With this additional help, we will be able to open up more beds to care for COVID-19 patients. We appreciate the state’s support to answer our request for assistance.”

St. Francis Medical Center is currently treating 69 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, with about one-third in intensive care. The hospital is also experiencing a higher than average number of patients coming into the Emergency Department. The hospital already instated an earlier pause on non-urgent inpatient procedures to make additional beds and staff available for COVID-19 patients.

”Our beds are full of patients with COVID-19 who are predominately unvaccinated,” said Wolkart. “The best way to protect yourself and your family from the highly transmissible virus raging through our community is to get the vaccine, wear your mask and practice social distancing.”To schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment, click here.

