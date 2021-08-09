Advertisement

Mayor Ellis named president of La. Conference of Mayors

Mayor Friday Ellis
Mayor Friday Ellis(Monroe City)
By Jarmarlon Thompkins
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 9:48 AM CDT
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis was named president of the Louisiana Conference of Mayors at the 2021 La. Municipal Association’s annual conference.

The position is a two-year term. He serves with Mayor Greg Cromer of Slidell as his vice president.

The association was formed in 1985 as a unifying voice for Louisiana’s large cities to reenforce the work of the Louisiana Municipal Association.

You can read the full press release below.

(Monroe, LA) At this year’s Louisiana Municipal Association’s annual conference, Mayor Friday Ellis was elected unanimously to serve as president of the Louisiana Conference of Mayors (LCM). This is a two-year term.

The vote shows the strong support and faith his fellow mayors have in his ability to lead the organization and speak for them. He serves with Mayor Greg Cromer of Slidell as his Vice President.

LCM is a bipartisan association of the state’s large to mid-size cities with those executives serving on the board of directors. The association was formed in 1985 as unifying voice for Louisiana’s large cities to reenforce the work of the Louisiana Municipal Association. The group works to advance the interests of the state’s large cities in the state legislature and acts as a sounding board for members to exchange ideas for the betterment of their cities.

LCM membership is open to Louisiana municipalities with a population over 18,000.

