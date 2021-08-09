Bastrop farmer prepares for possible food shortage

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Farmers in Bastrop are planning and planting ahead. They are watching the effects of the latest COVID-19 surge closely. Armstrong Farms owners say they are preparing more crops than usual because some things they’re harvesting are already selling out.

They are focusing on planting foods that are in high demand to accommodate potential shortages during this second COVID 19 wave. Armstrong Farms says right now it’s hard to keep their signature item on the shelves.

“Well, we rolled the peacoat purple hull peas. We grow about 60 acres of them and we’re shelling them right now. As soon as we shell them, people are coming and buying them and we can’t keep them in stock,” said Ashley Armstrong, Owner of Armstrong Farms.

Whether that’s due to its popularity or the COVID 19 pandemic, farmers say it inspired them to do more this year. So they’re planting tomatoes, squash, mustard greens, soybeans, and cucumbers, too.

“Anything that we try to do, will go from the farm to the table. Almost anything you would go to the grocery store to buy we are trying to raise some of it on the farm,” said Harper Armstrong, Co-Owner of Armstrong Farm.

They say they want to be prepared to serve more people even though farmers across the country are doing so with less.

“Well, there’s a shortage of people who are actually growing these peas because before you had a machine to pick them, all of it was manually worked and now we don’t have the manual labor to do that, that it used to require,” said Harper.

We’ve talked before about the COVID 19 pandemic’s impact on the agriculture industry--it devastated some people. These farmers say they’ve been too blessed during this disaster not to think of how to help others.

