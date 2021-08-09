Advertisement

17-year-old killed in Morehouse Parish crash

(AP)
By Jarmarlon Thompkins
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KNOE) - A single-vehicle crash in Morehouse Parish has claimed the life of a teen, authorities say. The incident happened on August 8, shortly before 3:30 p.m.

According to the Louisiana State Police, they responded to the crash on Stevenson Rd, just west of La. Hwy 142. They say an investigation showed a vehicle driven by 17-year-old Wesley Clay of Bastrop was going eastbound on Stevenson when it went off the road through a ditch.

LSP says Clay, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. They say an unrestrained passenger was also ejected and airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries. This crash remains under investigation.  Toxicology samples were obtained and will be submitted for analysis.

In 2021, Troop F has investigated 33 fatal crashes resulting in 40 deaths.

